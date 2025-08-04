Is Maaveeran 2 in the making? Sivakarthikeyan confesses he is ‘scared’ of sequels but...

Sivakarthikeyan was recently spotted at the Nasscom People Summit 2025, where he talked about his film career. Upon being asked whether he’ll do a sequel, the actor reveals he wishes to do a part 2 for Maaveeran even though he’s scared of it.

Sivakarthikeyan on feeling scared to make a sequel film

Speaking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I am scared of sequels quite actually. It should be a very good script that doesn’t spoil the first part’s success. I am always scared of it.”

“But, I want to try a sequel to Maaveeran. The movie had a very unique script, and that is why I want to give it a try,” he added.

What is Maaveeran?

Maaveeran is an action thriller superhero movie, directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer features the story of Sathya, a comic book artist who writes and illustrates about a brave warrior named Maaveeran for a Tamil newspaper.

A coward in real life, Sathya avoids confronting anything wrong. However, after a fateful fall from his apartment complex’s terrace, he starts hearing a voice from above narrating his life, similar to his comic strip.

What follows is an action-packed tale of rivalry between Sathya and a corrupt politician, Jeyakodi, who wronged him and his community.

As SK played the lead role, the film had actors like Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the superhero movie was recently released in theaters across Japan with Japanese subtitles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the leading role for the biographical flick Amaran. The film, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, had Sai Pallavi as the co-lead and was a massive hit in the theaters.

Moving ahead, the actor will next be appearing in the action thriller Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, slated to release on September 5, 2025, recently unveiled its first single, Salambala, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Sai Abhyankkar.

Check out the song here:

The upcoming flick features the SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth as a co-lead with Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and more in key roles. Moreover, SK is currently involved in the shoot for Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi.

