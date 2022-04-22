Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata wraps up shoot; Makers treat fans with an epic intense new poster

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. After shooting for months, the film has wrapped up the shoot. The song, which was left for filming, has been completed in a huge set along with the lead pair and dancers. The makers have treated fans with an epic intense new poster of Mahesh Babu.

The new poster shows Mahesh Babu flaunting an intense new look with a chunk of keys in both hands and goons running behind him. As the shoot is completed, the team has now moved to post-production, which are expected to finish soon too. The film is set for grand theatrical release on May 12.

Music sensation S Thaman scored soundtracks for the movie. The makers so far released two songs- Kalaavathi and Penny. While Kalaavathi received a blockbuster response, the second song Penny showed graceful moves of Sitara Ghattamaneni and turned out to be a sensational hit. Now, it’s time for the third single. It’s a title track of the movie to be revealed tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The much-awaited film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

