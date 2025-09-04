Wednesday Season 2 Finale Explained: Ophelia’s Return, Enid’s Alpha Twist and What’s Next in Season 3

The finale of Wednesday Season 2 left fans with major twists, shocking reveals, and plenty of questions about what’s next for Wednesday Addams and her friends. Co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar confirmed that these cliffhangers were carefully planned to set up Wednesday Season 3, which they call the “darkest chapter of the Addams family” yet.

Aunt Ophelia’s return changes everything

One of the biggest reveals comes when Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) discovers that her long-missing Aunt Ophelia Frump is alive. In the final scene, Ophelia is shown locked in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) basement, writing “Wednesday must die” on the wall. Gough explained, “It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren't expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.”

Millar added, “Ophelia has been gone a long time. It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life, and a lot of unanswered questions. The re-emergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.” Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia, shared powerful moments with Ortega as Morticia finally gives Wednesday Ophelia’s journal, a sign of trust and growth in their relationship. Ortega said, “I feel really lucky to have experienced this mother-daughter dynamic with someone as incredible as Catherine.”

Enid’s Alpha Werewolf transformation

Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) also faced a life-changing twist. By the end of Season 2, she fully transforms into an alpha werewolf, a rare and feared form. Myers said, “She struggles to fit in…Now she has to deal with potentially becoming a loner again.” Millar confirmed that this is a major concern for Season 3: “Fans should be very worried for Enid.”

Enid’s decision to transform in order to save Wednesday shows their strong friendship. Millar explained, “Female friendship and sisterhood is the heart and soul of the show.”

Here’s what happened to Tyler and Thing

Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) also faced heartbreak in the finale. He learns that his mother Francoise wants to strip him of his Hyde powers, but in the chaos, he accidentally kills her. “Tyler kills Francoise, but doesn’t mean to,” Doohan said. By the finale’s end, Tyler accepts an offer from teacher Isadora Capri (Billie Piper) to join a hidden pack of Hydes.

Another major twist revealed that Thing was originally Isaac Night’s hand. Millar said, “We wanted to explore the idea of the origin story of Thing and surprise the audience.” In the finale, Thing ultimately defeats Isaac and chooses to remain with the Addams family.

With Ophelia’s reappearance, Enid’s new fate, and Tyler’s uncertain path, Season 3 promises darker challenges ahead. As Gough teased, “Is anything ever forever at Nevermore?”

