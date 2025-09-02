Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Know when and where to watch grand launch of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most highly anticipated shows. The reality show will return to the digital screens with season 9, and the fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite celebrities to battle it out in the controversial house. Apart from the participants from the industry, the commoners, too, will get a chance to enter the reality show and play the mind games.

Advertisement

The grand launch for the reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 7, as Nagarjuna will take over as the host, introducing the contestants.

When and where to watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will premiere and will be available to stream on JioHotstar. According to the media reports, the new season of the reality show will have two different houses, one for celebrities and the other for the commoners. The reality show remains the most-watched game show of the Telugu industry, and fans have high expectations for the new season as well.

Ahead of the season launch, this year, the makers launched a pre-show titled Agnipariksha. The show had gotten 45 participants, whose physical and mental strengths were tested.

The show was judged by the ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep, and Abijeet, who then picked up 15 commoners to head inside the controversial house, along with the other celebrity contestants.

Advertisement

The finalized list of commoners includes Manish, Priya, Anusha, Srija, Pawan, Prasanna, Shreya, Shakib, Swetha, Naga, Kalki, Pavan Kalyan, Harish, Divya, and Dahlia.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss season 9 will be available to stream from 7 PM on JioHotstar. Fans with subscriptions will be able to catch the live air on the digital platform, or the episodes will also be available to watch on Star Maa.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu: Nagarjuna unveils big twist as he returns as host for Season 9 of popular reality show