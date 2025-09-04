Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite onscreen after 6 years, details of new project revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in to star opposite each other in Rahul Sankritya’s upcoming film. The co-stars, who are also rumored to be dating, previously shared the screen space in Geetha Govindam, which was released in 2018, and a year later in Dear Comrade.

The audience has enjoyed the duo’s chemistry and is anticipating the upcoming project to hit the screens soon.

The news of the couple working together for a movie comes days after Deverakonda and Mandanna made a public appearance as Grand Marshals at the Independence Day celebrations.

What will Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s next project be about?

While the plot details of the upcoming movie have not yet been revealed, media reports state that the film will be set in the era of the 1800s, during British rule. In the movie, Vijay is expected to play a rustic character from Rayalaseema, and it is the first time that the actor will portray such a role.

A source close to the actors and the makers shared, “The film has a rooted story with a blend of edgy writing and strong emotions. Action, too, is an integral element of the narrative.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker, Sankritya, has previously worked with Deverakonda in the 2018 film, Taxiwala. As for the technical handling, the international cinematographer, Éric Gautier, will take the seat behind the camera.

Moreover, the acclaimed musicians Ajay-Atul will compose the soundtracks for the film. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo has also joined the cast.

Further details about the release date of the movie will be rolled out soon.

