3 Tamil and Kannada movies releasing on OTT this week: Surrender to Yuva Rajkumar starrer Ekka

Tamil and Kannada cinema are having quite a run at the box office with recent releases. If you’re looking to watch something new, here’s a list of Tamil and Kannada films to stream on OTT this week.

3 Tamil and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Surrender

Cast: Tharshan, Lal, Sujith Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth

Director: Gowthaman Ganapathy

Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Streaming date: September 4, 2025

Where to watch: SunNXT

Surrender tells the story of two cops - a rookie and his soon-to-retire senior. Just as everything seems stable, a case involving missing firearms and election funds puts the seasoned officer in the crosshairs of a ruthless gangster.

Now, the rookie must race against time and do everything in his power to save his mentor, uncovering the truth.

2. Su From So

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas

Director: JP Thuminad

Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Expected streaming date: September 5, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Su From So, the horror comedy drama from Kannada cinema, hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. The film tells the tale of Ashoka, a youngster who has a crush on Sulochana, a spirit that has possessed him.

As a series of comedic supernatural events unfold in his village, the villagers must band together to rid themselves of the ghost, once and for all. According to multiple reports, the film is slated to release on the streaming platform this week.

3. Ekka

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila

Director: Rohit Padaki

Genre: Action Drama

Expected streaming date: September 5, 2025

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ekka, starring Yuva Rajkumar, is a Kannada-language film directed by Rohit Padaki is an action drama venture with Sanjana Anand and Sampada Hulivana playing the female leads.

The movie presents the story of Muthu, a youngster from Parvathipura village. Once, he was deceived by his friend Ramesh, leaving him distraught in life. Now, he seeks revenge, leading him deep into the underbelly of Bengaluru’s dark underworld.

Whether he succeeds in his mission and what events occur in his life form the crux of the story. The movie is expected to begin streaming this week, according to multiple reports.

