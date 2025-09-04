Tom Holland Calls Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey ‘Best Script’, Shares Major Update On Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland is set to return to the screens with two major projects. The actor will appear in Christopher Nolan’s next, The Odyssey, while also filming for the new installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The actor, while in conversation with Agence-France Presse, revealed that he wrapped up the productions of the Matt Damon starrer and is solely focused on getting the tricks of the superhero right for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The English native was all praises for the Nolan directorial, as he claimed that the movie adaptation is the “best script” he’s ever read. Calling the filmmaker a collaborator, Holland stated that the former knows exactly what he wants.

Tom Holland on his experience working with Christopher Nolan

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Holland shared that he had the best time working with Christopher Nolan and the rest of the cast members on the sets of The Odyssey. The actor recalled, “It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

He further added, “Working with Chris and getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure.”

Meanwhile, the actor also added that the script of the film was one of the best. Elsewhere in the talks, Holland revealed that the offer to star in The Odyssey was “the phone call of a lifetime” and “reminiscent of getting the call about ‘Spider-Man’ 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”

As for the release dates, The Odyssey will be out in theaters on July 17, 2026, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be dropped by Marvel on July 31, 2026.

