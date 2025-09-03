Sivakarthikeyan showers love on wife Aarthy ahead of Madharaasi release, says ‘I did not even have a proper salary…’

Sivakarthikeyan is currently promoting his upcoming film Madharaasi, slated to release on September 5, 2025. Ahead of the action thriller hitting the big screens, the actor expressed his love for his wife Aarthy, emphasizing how she stood by him even before he became a successful actor.

Sivakarthikeyan expresses love for wife Aarthy ahead of Madharaasi release

Advertisement

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Sivakarthikeyan recounted his early days as an actor and how his wife Aarthy and college friends supported him during that phase.

In his own words, SK said, “My college friends encouraged me to do mimicry and take the stage, saying that I’ll do really well. And my wife, Aarthy, she married me even before I came into cinema.”

“In cinema, people will always find talent to showcase because it’s a business. But without expecting anything, I did not even have a proper salary. She said okay to me and thought I could take care of her. I should always be grateful to Aarthy,” the actor added.

For those unaware, Sivakarthikeyan married his wife Aarthy in 2010. After making his entry into the television industry as a host, SK made a name for himself as an actor with films like 3, starring Dhanush and Marina (his debut as lead), which were released in 2012.

Advertisement

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary and are parents to three children.

More about Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The flick is said to follow the journey of an individual who will go to any extreme to any lengths to accomplish a personal mission.

The movie stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female co-lead, while Vidyut Jammwal plays the main antagonist. Additionally, the film features Biju Menon, Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and more in key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on the movie Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The period drama flick is expected to release in 2026, with Ravi Mohan playing the main antagonist. Moreover, Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali are also portraying pivotal characters.

Additionally, the actor is also said to have films lined up with directors Venkat Prabhu and Vinayak Chandrasekhar.

ALSO READ: Coolie actor Soubin Shahir denied approval to attend an event in Dubai due to Manjummel Boys fraud case