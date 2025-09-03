5 South superhero movies to watch on OTT if you liked Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is running successfully in theaters, becoming a box office spectacle. If you’ve enjoyed watching the Malayalam-language movie, here’s a list of South Indian superhero films you need to check out.

5 South superhero movies to watch if you enjoyed Lokah Chapter 1

1. Minnal Murali

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, P Balachandran, Benzi Mathews, Arya Salim, Aju Varghese, Vasisht Umesh, Thennal Abhilash, Harisree Ashokan

Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, P Balachandran, Benzi Mathews, Arya Salim, Aju Varghese, Vasisht Umesh, Thennal Abhilash, Harisree Ashokan Director: Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam-language superhero film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Directed by actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, the movie follows the story of Jaison, a tailor from the fictitious village of Kurukkanmoola.

After his girlfriend dumps him, Jaison confronts her at her home, only to be struck by lightning. However, to everyone’s surprise, he survives the incident without a single scratch and soon realizes he has gained superpowers.

At the same time, Shibu, a social outcast, also gains the same powers from the same source. However, angered by the villagers, he uses them to cause chaos. The conflict that arises when both the superpowered beings clash forms the central narrative.

2. HanuMan

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore

Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore Director: Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes

2 hours and 38 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar/ZEE5

HanuMan tells the story of Hanumanthu, a young man living with his elder sister in a fictional village called Anjanadri. In a twist of fate, he comes across a mysterious gem that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

However, things take a dark turn when Hanumanthu must face Michael, a man also in pursuit of the gem. Using his newfound powers, Hanumanthu has to protect his people from harm.

3. Hero

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol, Ivana

Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol, Ivana Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hero is a vigilante-superhero film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film narrates the tale of Sakthi, a youngster who runs a business creating fake certificates for a high commission.

After falling in love with Meera, a social worker, she inspires him to change his ways. As an act of redemption, he helps a young girl, Mathi, to secure a seat at a leading engineering institute by assisting her in presenting a motor technology that runs on saltwater.

However, things turn grim when a business tycoon, Mahadev, seizes the opportunity, leading to a patent infringement case and Mathi’s tragic death. Now, a distraught Sakthi takes it upon himself to end Mahadev’s tyranny by assuming the identity of Mask.

4. Bagheera

Cast: SriiMurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar

SriiMurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar Director: Dr Suri

Dr Suri Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes

2 hours and 38 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Bagheera follows the story of DSP Vedanth Prabhakar, an IPS officer who dreams of serving and protecting the people, inspired by his own father. However, after rising to a high position in the force, he comes face-to-face with the corruption, abuse of power, and harsh realities of the system.

Disillusioned, Vednath decides to take matters into his own hands by donning the mask of Bagheera, a black panther. What follows is a vigilante’s adventurous tale, as he cleanses the city with the help of a few trusted allies.

5. Maaveeran

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Soundararaja, Vijay Sethupathi (voice-only), Ravi Teja (voice in Telugu-dub)

Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Soundararaja, Vijay Sethupathi (voice-only), Ravi Teja (voice in Telugu-dub) Director: Madonne Ashwin

Madonne Ashwin Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Maaveeran is an action thriller superhero movie directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin. It stars Sivakarthikeyan as Sathya, a comic book artist who writes and illustrates a strip about a brave warrior named Maaveeran for a Tamil newspaper.

A coward in real life, Sathya often avoids confrontations. However, after falling from his apartment complex’s terrace, he starts hearing a voice from above narrating his life, just like his comic strip.

What follows is an action-packed tale of rivalry between Sathya and a corrupt politician, Jeyakodi, who wronged him and his community.

