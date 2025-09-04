Wuthering Heights First Look: Emerald Fennell’s Erotic Adaptation with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Eyes Valentine's Day 2026 Release

Emerald Fennell’s new film adaptation of Wuthering Heights has released its first trailer, offering a bold and erotically charged take on Emily Brontë’s classic novel. The project stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Fennell, who won an Oscar for Promising Young Woman, directs the film, which is set to arrive in theaters on Valentine’s Day next year.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi lead the cast

The film features a strong ensemble, including Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, and Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper. Margot Robbie, who recently led the global hit Barbie, will also appear later this month opposite Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Jacob Elordi, known for Euphoria, Priscilla, and On Swift Horses, will next star in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Speaking about the project earlier this year, Elordi told Deadline: “The performances from everyone - it’s breathtaking. It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”

How did Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights get made?

The film sparked a major bidding war in 2024 following the streaming success of Fennell’s Saltburn. Reports by Guardian suggest Netflix offered USD 150 million, but Warner Bros secured the rights for USD 80 million, with both Fennell and Robbie favoring a theatrical release.

Early test screenings drew mixed reactions. Some viewers reportedly described it as “aggressively provocative and tonally abrasive.” One controversial scene, involving a public hanging, was singled out for its shocking imagery.

Billboards promoting the film have already gone up in the US and UK with the tagline “drive me mad,” which also features in the trailer.

Why Jacob Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff sparked debate

The choice to cast Elordi as Heathcliff has attracted backlash from some fans of the novel, who noted Brontë’s description of the character as having darker skin. Casting director Karmel Cochrane addressed the criticism earlier this year. “There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” she said. “But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

Here’s what to expect from the new adaptation

Wuthering Heights has been adapted many times before, including William Wyler’s 1939 version and Andrea Arnold’s 2011 film. Fennell’s version promises to be a more intense and visually daring interpretation, aiming to bring new energy to Brontë’s timeless story of passion, revenge, and obsession.

With Robbie and Elordi at the center, and Warner Bros backing a theatrical release, the film is expected to be one of the most talked-about Valentine’s Day releases in 2026.

