Modern Love Chennai Review: Imaigal, Lalagunda Bommaigal episodes stand out; Every story feels a tad stretched

Title: Modern Love Chennai

Directors: Bharathirajaa, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Akshay Sundher, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan and Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Streaming on: Amazon Prime India

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Synopsis: The six-episode anthology, Modern Love Chennai is an endearing and flavourful celebration of love, friendship and relationships with most of them appearing rooted in the city. It presents a bouquet of unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that push boundaries and open minds. Each episode is different and has no connection, which means you can randomly pick any and watch it. Nothing outstanding, but offers a mix of stories on love and heartbreak.

Musical Connect

Margazhi is directed by Akshay Sunder and the story is adapted and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan. A heart-tugging story, Margazhi is about two young kids who meet each other at choir class. Their parents' separation is what they share in common. The story takes a slow start but it will start getting on you as sweetness comes in a package of beautiful, old-school love story. The message of the need to accept of what is, what can or will be and what may never be hits home. Nenjil Oru Minnal is lively, and cheerful and will make you sing along while you imagine yourself- on a breezy night, sitting on a beach. A slice-of-life conversation between them at the end is everything. The director sends out a powerful message in a beautiful way possible- there shouldn't be cultural differences when in love.

Embrace imperfections

Imaigal is directed by Balaji Sakthivel, and the story is adapted and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Featuring Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu, Imaigal is a story about a woman facing imminent blindness, who one day confesses it to her man. He promises to love her, regardless. Will their love endure when life gets in the way? It is an intense story with strongly-etched characters. Another love story that stands out but feels dry in bits, although not forced. This story hits at the heart.

The feeling of being in love

Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and the story is adapted and written by Reshma Ghatala. Featuring Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan, the story is about a hopelessly romantic, cinema-obsessed 90s kid. Ritu Varma has been a part of many feel-good romance films including Oke Oka Jeevitham, and Pelli Choopulu, this is another good addition. From a school romance to a budding love story, Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji showcases love and romance from a woman's point of view. However, the story is dragged down by straightforward writing. What truly stands out and works here is the music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The episode is filled with multiple plot points and romantic film tropes.

Puzzling

Ninaivo Oru Paravai is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, and the story is adapted and written by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The music is composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and PB, this episode is high on aesthetic work but lacks stirring content. Ilaiyaraja's yesteryear classic, Ninaivo Oru Paravai definitely brings a piece of joy. However, the story here is a big puzzle.

There is no life without love

Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal Directed by Bharathiraja, the story in a simple line is, "Where, on whom and for what do we fall in love?." The story of this episode is adapted and written by Pratheep Kumar S, with music composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Featuring Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi, the story is about a college professor and how she sets off to deal with an uncertain situation and memories of meeting a married man unfold. The music is the heart and soul of this story. Ilaiyaraaja has capped a western symphonic with Indian musical and vintage sensibilities. However, the story falls flat, quite dragged and might end up testing your moral compass.

Love doesn't need to be perfect

Lalagunda Bommaigal is directed by Rajumurugan and the story is adapted and written by Rajumurugan with music composed by Sean Roldan. Features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara, the story is about a heartbroken but sharp-tongued young butter-biscuit maker. Rustic tunes and a unique love story with a fun twist make it a decent watch. The climax and ending shot add life to it. A sweet little film to watch!

On the whole, Modern Love Chennai is all about warm, cherry stories with spell-binding performances from the core cast. However, what doesn't work is, each episode is a tad stretched.

What works and is exceptional is how every director has managed to break the routine and tried a new pattern. Talking about music, there is freshness in the rhythms.

