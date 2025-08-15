Watch: Naga Chaitanya picks wife Sobhita Dhulipala from airport in a swanky new car, pampers her

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance has become one of the most talked-about in the film industry. Their love story has attracted attention ever since their marriage, and recently, their chemistry has been melting hearts online. Recently, a video of them at the airport surfaced, and this latest clip showcases their love for one another.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reunite

In a recently shared video on social media, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted by paparazzi as she arrived at the Hyderabad airport after a trip. Her husband, Naga Chaitanya, was there to pick her up. Sobhita looked stylish in an all-black outfit. She sported a wine-colored leather jacket, black sunglasses, and shoes. She exuded charm and confidence as she walked out of the airport towards Naga’s car.

Naga arrived in his swanky grey car. After Sobhita got in the car, they both waved at the camera. They were all smiles as they reunited and prepared to leave together.

Watch Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's video here-

Speaking about their personal life, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2024. The actors who were dating for a while decided to make it official with an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's work life

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a part of several critically acclaimed projects like Major, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Made in Heaven, The Night Manager and more. She has received immense appreciation for her work in these projects.

As for Naga Chaitanya’s professional life, he was last seen in the film Thandel, where he played a leading role. This Telugu-language romantic action thriller tells the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who inadvertently enters Pakistani waters.

Looking ahead, Naga will star in a project tentatively titled NC24. The film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu (who also directed Virupaksha), will feature him as a treasure hunter. This movie, which was announced last year on Chay's birthday, is expected to be a mythical thriller.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya returns to web series after Dhootha’s success, teams up with SSMB29 dialogue writer