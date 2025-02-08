Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo OTT Release: Where to watch Allu Arjun starrer movie before it leaves its streaming platform

Allu Arjun starrer movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is reported to exit from its streaming platform soon. Ahead of its departure, here’s where you can watch the iconic movie online.

Where to watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, which premiered on the platform on February 27, 2020, is now reported to exit the platform on February 26, 2025.

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the film is apparently exiting the streaming giant as the non-exclusive rights over the movie are set to expire. Interestingly, the movie will still be available for streaming on Sun NXT even after leaving Netflix.

Official trailer and plot of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun follows the story of Bantu, a young man who constantly faces his father’s indifference and is often ridiculed.

As he struggles to understand his father’s hostility, Bantu eventually discovers a shocking truth—he was switched at birth. In reality, he is the son of a powerful businessman and the rightful heir to a vast empire.

The rest of the movie follows Bantu as he finds his place in his rightful family, transforming his life by integrating himself among them.

Cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo features Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde as his romantic interest. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, and many others in supporting roles.

Advertisement

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is also written by him and musically crafted by Thaman S. The film’s cinematography is handled by PS Vinod, while Naveen Nooli takes charge of the editing.

The film was a major hit in 2020, even leading to a Hindi remake titled Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.