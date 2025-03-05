'My phone was...': Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalls FIRST audience response after teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was released

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is best remembered among fans for delivering rather unconventional films at the box office and the movie Arjun Reddy surely counts as one of them. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, the movie had been questioned by many owing to its display of alleged toxic masculinity.

However, recently, the filmmaker broke his silence on the game-changing moment after the first teaser of Arjun Reddy was unveiled. Sandeep Reddy Vanga remembered how his phone was jammed with overflowing messages just by the mere teaser of the film.

Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, the director said, “After 1-2 hours, my phone was jammed with messages. That day, we felt this film was going somewhere. The teaser was a bigger movement than the film itself because we saw the effect of the teaser release was more than expected.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker went on to add that he was with Vijay Deverakonda himself at that precise minute and revealed they both quite literally pressed the button together on the laptop to release the film’s teaser.

Therefore seeing the kind of response coming their way, both were pleasantly surprised and was nothing less than a life-changing moment for them both.

For the unversed, after the amassing success with Arjun Reddy in 2017, Sandeep Reddy Vanga went on to remake the same film in Hindi, with the title Kabir Singh. The Bollywood re-do of the movie featured actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Fast forward to now, the filmmaker has been in the news for his upcoming project titled Spirit with Prabhas. Marking the actor-director’s first-ever collaboration, fans are rather excited to witness what has been in store for them with this project.

Based on some erstwhile reports, Spirit is said to be an actioner whereas the Rebel star is likely to play the role of an angry cop at work.

Prabhas will reportedly pull off not just a very unique character with the movie, but his look for the same will be entirely different from any of the other movies of which he has been a part.