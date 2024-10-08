Meet actor who once sold soaps on the street and is now a part of Prabhas' big-budget fantasy film

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Meet a popular South Indian actress who has worked in movies as well as television shows. She was once a drug addict and underwent rehabilitation. Moreover, the actress stunned everyone when she once talked about selling soap on the street to make ends meet. Moreover, this actress will be seen in a big-budget fantasy film that also features Prabhas. We are talking about Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran.

Who is Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran?

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran was born on 23 May 1971 as Shanta Meena to Bhaskaran and actress Lakshmi. She was brought up with her stepsister named Samyuktha from her mother's third marriage with Sivachandran. As per several media reports, the actress has acquired a degree in computer science and even joined NIIT in 1997 as a software engineer. Today, Aishwariyaa is a prominent actor who has acted in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi movies apart from several Malayalam and Tamil Television shows.

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran’s filmography

In 1989, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran entered the film Industry with her Telugu film Adivilo Abhimanyudu alongside Jagapathi Babu. Directed by P. Anil, the actress played the role of Shanti in the film. Following that, Aishwariyaa worked with legendary actor Mammootty in the Malayalam film Oliyampukal in 1990. The action thriller marked her debut in the Malayalam Industry. The next year, Aishwariyaa appeared in another Telugu film Mamagaru with Dasari Narayana Rao and Vinod Kumar Alva.

Aishwariyaa 's breakthrough in her career came with her 1993 film Butterflies, where she worked alongside Mohanlal as the lead. The film was an instant hit at the box office, and Aishwariyaa received widespread appreciation for her performance. In the same year, she also appeared in Gardish, playing a double role alongside Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, and Shammi Kapoor. According to a report on tfipost.com, she declined an opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam in Thiruda Thiruda early on in her career.

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran’s notable films include Rasukutty (1992), Suyamvaram (1999), Sathyameva Jayathe (2000) and Narasimham (2000) among others. Besides movies, she has worked in several daily soaps including Muhurtham, Raja Rajeswari, Thendral, Azhagu, Mama Maaplea, Chembarathi, Kurinji Malar, Paarijatham, and others.

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran’s marriage

In 1994, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran exchanged wedding vows with Tanveer Ahmed and the couple welcomed their daughter in 1995. However, Aishwariyaa and Tanveer got divorced in 1996. It is worth mentioning that after her marriage, the actress left the film industry and chose to prioritize bringing up a family.

As quoted by News18, the actress once talked about her separation and said, “Divorce was necessary for me. Six months after the marriage began, the relationship seemed to go awry. Divorced when the baby was one and a half years old."

However, as per a report in Filmy Today, her marriage hit rock bottom, and Aishwarya became a drug addict as a result of her husband's addiction. This made it difficult for her to re-enter the film industry after her divorce for some time. Aishwarya joined the rehabilitation process, completely transformed herself, and started her life as a software engineer before eventually making a comeback to the entertainment industry. Aishwarya made a comeback in R. Parthiban's Housefull in 1999, where she portrayed an inspector-in-charge of the bomb disposal squad.

When Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran spoke about selling soaps to earn a livelihood

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran made heads turn as she openly talked about her struggle to make ends meet because of no work. In 2022, the actress in an interview with ETV Bharat said, "I have no job, money, and am selling soaps on the streets. I have no debts and I am alone. My daughter got married and is gone. I do not mind doing any job. If you give me a job in your organization, I would accept it happily. I will wash the toilet and will come back happily."

However, Aishwariyaa said she wants to do films and is waiting for offers. But if that does not happen, she is ready to take any job that comes her way.

Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran will be seen in Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited mythological period film, Kannappa. The makers of the upcoming film recently introduced her character as Maremma with a social media post in September.

It is worth mentioning that Prabhas will also be seen in the film in a special cameo role. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is based on the tale of a staunch devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. Apart from being the lead, Vishnu Manchu has contributed to the screenplay for Kannappa. The big-budget film is being made under the banners of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her looks with superpowered aura as she heads to meet Alia Bhatt in Hyderabad