Kalki 2898 AD Day 1 Japan Box Office: Prabhas starrer opens bigger than Salaar and Jawan; Grosses STRONG JPY 8.5 million on first Friday
Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan among others, after a successful outing in India, looks to make ripples in Japan.
Kalki 2898 AD debuted in Japan yesterday, earning an estimated JPY 8.5 million (USD 55K) on its first day. This opening outperforms other recent Indian releases like Salaar (JPY 5.50 million) and Jawan (JPY 4.75 million), while coming just below RRR (JPY 9.14 million).
Kalki 2898 AD Takes A Strong Start In Japan; Reaps Benefit Of New Year Holiday Period
The film benefitted from the ongoing New Year holiday period, a lucrative window for the Japanese box office, unlike the other three, which were standard Friday releases. Consequently, despite its opening day being close to RRR, the weekend total is expected to be more in line with Salaar (JPY 18.25 million) and Jawan (JPY 16.50 million), rather than RRR (JPY 45 million).
The Japanese Box Office Market Is Less About The Opening And More About The Consequent Hold
All that aside, Japan is more about legs than opening as the films can sustain for unpredictably long times. However, the early signs on that front are less promising, with Kalki 2898 AD receiving low exit scores on prominent movie portals like Eiga, Yahoo Movies and Filmarks, where its ratings are in the low 3s, compared to 4+ for RRR and Baahubali. While these ratings are not an exact predictor of box office performance, they tend to correlate strongly with how the film performs at the box office.
Kalki 2898 AD Is The 2nd Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024 Worldwide
Kalki 2898 AD originally released in June 2024. With over Rs. 1000 crore (including 3D charges) gross worldwide, the Prabhas starrer was second biggest Indian movie of the year, just behind Pushpa 2.
