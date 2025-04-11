Rashmika Mandanna shows how boyfriend’s shirt and denim cap go long way in serving cool statement look

Rashmika Mandanna has been creating waves of admiration in showbiz with her back-to-back movies and head-turning fashion moments. Just a couple of days back, the South Indian maven was spotted in a romantic burgundy midi dress, channeling bombshell vibes. However, it looks like the sought-after diva is currently taking a break from the showbiz hustle and taking time out to chill in laid-back outfits, as she captioned her post, “...when you are just soooo done with posing and stuff and you don’t feel like doing aaaaaaannnyyything…”.

We get you, Rashmika!

In her latest post, Mandanna can be seen chilling on a terrace on a fine evening, but her fashion sense doesn’t take a day off. The Pushpa actress donned a three-piece outfit for her chillax evening, including a black top, a brick-red linen shirt, and flared white pants.

Rashmika layered her black top with a contrasting brick-red linen shirt. The oversized shirt, with its extended sleeves and huge cuffs, looked like it had been cheekily stolen from her boyfriend, whom she may or may not admit to.

The Sikandar actress paired her top combo with crisp white flared pants, creating a cool, soothing color palette.

Perfectly aligning with the evening backdrop of heartwarming pink and blue hues, Rashmika adorned a denim cap to complement her B-boy look. She kept her hair open, stylishly popping out from under her headgear.

For her low-key outfit, Mandanna skipped any jewelry. However, she added extra color with soft pink ankle socks and slip-on lace-free ivory shoes from Onitsuka Tiger, which cost Rs 13,500.

Well, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest street-style outfit serves as the perfect inspiration for flaunting the B-boy aesthetic with your man’s shirt. That’s the kind of fashion tips we live for.

The Animal actress recently starred in the movie Sikandar with Salman Khan, which was released on March 30. The fashionista is already working on her next thriller/crime film, Kuberaa, with South Indian star Dhanush, which will be released on June 20, 2025.

