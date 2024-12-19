Telugu actor and internet personality Prasad Behara gets arrested in Hyderabad over sexual misconduct accusation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse, which may be triggering for some readers.

Popular internet personality and Telugu actor, Prasad Behara, has been arrested in Hyderabad, after his female co-star accused him of sexual harassment. The victim in her complaint highlighted how the former had attacked her several times previously, and has further targeted her with objectionable comments and inappropriate touches.

Based on reports, Prasad had been working on the same show Pellivaramandi as that of the victim, which is precisely where it all started. The Telugu actor misbehaved with her on the sets of the show by inappropriately touching her during one of the instances.

As a result, the lady co-star decided to step down from the show. However, Prasad did not let that happen as well, and pleaded apologies from her in an attempt to mend things between them.

While the two reconciled and then they worked on another project called Mechanic, it was here again when Prasad Behara on its sets.

The social media personality allegedly insulted the actress with illicit remarks and objectionable comments that demeaned her appearance and character. He even forcefully tried to get close to her physically.

Things crossed a certain line when Prasad attacked the victim on December 11, whilst she was returning home after work.

With no other option remaining, the female star immediately sought help from the police and lodged a complaint against him.

As a result Prasad Behara was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Quite interestingly, there have been no comments or statements issued from the actor’s side yet on the matter.

In fact, no address has been made yet from the makers of the show Mechanic, where the two were currently working together when such an unfortunate incident stirred.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

