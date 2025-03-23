South Newsmakers of the Week: Yash starrer Toxic release date to Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie update

South Cinema has seen various interesting developments over the past week. From Yash announcing the release date of his next film to the makers of L2: Empuraan dropping the trailer, here are some of those that have caught the eyes of many over this week.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Yash’s Toxic release date

The Yash-starrer movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. The period gangster flick directed by Geetu Mohandas was initially expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, but due to production constraints, the makers had to postpone.

Aside from Yash, the movie also has actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and many more in key roles.

See the official post here:

2. Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan trailer

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is all geared up to release in theaters on March 27, 2025. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is written by Murali Gopy and would serve as the 2nd installment in the Lucifer trilogy. The makers of the movie released the trailer for the film on March 20.

The film focuses on the aftermath of Kerala politics after Stephen Nedumpally stepped away from the environment. With his departure, new chaos has erupted with several new foes also coming up. As God’s Own Country expects the Devil’s return, the movie would also trace back to the origins of the Khureshi Abr’aam nexus and much more.

With Mohanlal in the lead role, the movie would also have Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more returning to reprise their previous roles.

3. Allu Arjun and Atlee to team up for a ‘Parallel Universe’ movie

Allu Arjun is expected to soon join hands with director Atlee for the tentatively titled AA22. Now, we at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned that the movie is being made on a mega-budget with the film to be a “Parallel Universe” genre.

As per the sources close to the film’s development, Allu Arjun has quoted a remuneration of Rs 175 crore with producer Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of a 15% stake in profits. It is said to be the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in contemporary Indian cinema.