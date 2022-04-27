EXCLUSIVE: 'It was difficult in the beginning'; Selvaraghavan on Saani Kaayidham, acting debut, Keerthy Suresh

Director Selvaraghavan is super excited for Tamil revenge drama Saani Kaayidham's release as he makes his acting debut with it. Since it's his debut, asked how difficult was it to detach himself as a director and get into a character, Selva replies, "it was difficult in the beginning but I kept reminding myself, 'shut up you are not a filmmaker right now'.

"It is altogether a different kind of journey. Important is, you do not have to think about filmmaking but switching on yourself as an actor is better," he added.

Sharing his experience of prepping up and enjoying the character of Sangaiah, Selvaraghavan says, "I wanted to be a clean slate, no preparations and it is difficult being a method actor, prepare for the role and then I thought to better follow him and do the job correctly. Let him decide than I do. I used to look at everything through his eyes, in terms of takes, scenes and watching the monitor. It is thrilling."

Still from Saani Kaayidham

What do you credit for the evolution of your cinema understanding? Selvaraghavan replies, "It wasn't like suddenly I wanted to be a filmmaker. I wanted to be and I tried but before that, I tried into music but didn't work out. In college, I took engineering and you realise that you are not good at it. The sooner you realise it, is better for you. Then I thought I could be a writer because I love to read stories, and watch films. More and more movies I used to watch and then it fascinated me."

The actor-director says it is 'very painful' and as a director when what you conceive does not make it to the screen. "Most painful thing you face in your life. No director is actually happy. Director is someone who is never happy but sometimes, when fails, it is the most painful thing. We don't show and it takes time to come out of it," Selva confesses.

Saani Kaayidham is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting May 6 in Tamil, Telugu (Chinni), and Malayalam.