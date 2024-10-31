WATCH: Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son Raayan turns 4; Dhruva Sarja joins Jurassic World themed birthday bash

Meghana Raj Sarja has proved her strength to the world as she strives powerfully each day for herself and her son, after her dearest husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise back in 2020. And recently, the star wife took to her Instagram account and shared a video, which captured several special moments from her son Raayan’s fourth birthday.

The doting mom Meghana hosted a Jurassic World themed bash for her little one, featuring forest cutouts all over the place as well as arranged dinosaur mascots. From fun interactive games to endless laughs, cuddles and hugs, the birthday video melted hearts in split seconds. Chiranjeevi’s brother Dhruva Sarja also joined in the celebrations.

Along with the video, Meghana penned a long note capturing her emotions as she expressed how she wants to curate a perfect world for her little one. She also took pride in the love and affection she has received over the years from her friends and family and added that she does feel blessed.

Meghana wrote, “And just like that RAAYAN, the light of my life turns 4! Days are longer compared to the years when you have a child, they say! How true!! As parents we try to bring in the concept of perfection, forgetting that, the only perfect moment that matters is when your child runs upto to you with those hopeful and Happy eyes sealing the fact that your smile matters to them and you become their perfect world!”

Back on October 17, 2024, Meghana remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi on his birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture with him and penned a note of remembrance.

Meghana tagged Chiranjeevi as her ‘guide and guard’ and called him her happiness.

In one of her earlier interviews for Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Meghana Raj Sarja had bared her heart out as she spoke about holding onto resilience post her husband’s demise. She has had to pull up herself, especially for her son, who has been all her world.

Sharing her thoughts, Meghana had said, “These things are hard to take in; I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was that I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me.”

For the unversed, Meghana gave birth to her son Raayan, just a few months after Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise.

