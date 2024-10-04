Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away after suffering from Parkinson's disease; here’s everything about it

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran actor Mohan Raj passed away on Thursday, October 3, at his residence. He was 70. According to a report by the Indian Express, Mohan Raj was undergoing treatment at his home for various ailments in Kanjiramkulam, Kerala.

As per the report, he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and diabetes.

Parkinson's disease is a disorder that affects your nervous system and body movements. Patients suffer from tremors during this illness. Symptoms usually differ for everyone. It often begins on one side of the body and then gets transferred to the other side. Sometimes it gets worse with time. The disease is a degenerative condition and it affects your brain over time. However, it can be treated with medications that increase dopamine.

Following his untimely demise, his friends and fans from various quarters took to their social media handles to express their grief and offer condolences.

Mohanlal took to his Facebook handle and wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translated to, "To be called and known by the name of the character is a blessing that only an artist who has the great gift of acting success gets. The beloved Mohanraj, who played the immortal character of Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam, has left us."

Recalling the time he worked with Mohan Raj in Kireedam in 1989, Mohanlal added, "I remember his majesty standing in front of the camera as Sethu's rival like it was yesterday. A tearful farewell to my dear friend who maintained goodness and gentleness in his personal life."

Mammootty also took to his social media handle to offer his condolences and wrote, "Tributes to Mohan Raj."

Mohan Raj was well-known for playing antagonist roles in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. The actor rose to fame for playing Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam, following which his fans began to call him by his character's name.

He even worked in the television industry during the latter phase of his career.

The veteran star made his debut opposite Mohanlal in 1988. The two actors featured in the movie titled Moonam Mura. Mohan Raj's last on-screen appearance was in the film Rorschach with Mammootty in 2022.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of illness, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

