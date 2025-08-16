Shah Rukh Khan updates about his shoulder injury, shares reaction to National Award: ‘Bearing the weight…’

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of the National Awards win while recuperating from his shoulder injury. During an interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), the Pathaan actor dropped a characteristically witty response when asked about his condition.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a shoulder injury recently, raising concerns among fans

Taking to X during a #AskSRK session, a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “How you typing rn from since your one hand is injured.” In his signature humorous style, SRK replied, “Itni badi NOSE kis din kaam aayegi??!! (When will a big nose like mine be of use?)”

In another tweet, a fan inquired about his health and asked, “Hey how is your shoulder sir? #AskSRK.” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Bearing the weight of stardom quite effectively… ha ha. It’s healing my friend thank u so much for asking.”

See what Shah Rukh Khan told his fans:

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his National Award win for Best Actor, one fan asked, “How do you feel after winning the National Award? National award ya janta ka pyaar (National award or the people’s love).”

SRK responded, “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!”

Check out SRK’s reply here:

For those unaware, the 71st National Awards were announced recently, with Shah Rukh Khan bagging the Best Actor award for his work in Jawan. The Atlee directorial is an action thriller that features the superstar in dual roles as father and son.

Alongside him, the honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for the movie 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s professional works

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a leading role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. While the comedy drama venture hit big screens in 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next theatrical release, King.

Initially, the flick was expected to release in 2026, but latest reports indicate that the movie might have been pushed to 2027. As per a report by Mid-Day, the delay in filming is due to Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury, which occurred while shooting an action sequence for the action thriller.

The upcoming actioner is set to have actors including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles, directed by Siddharth Anand.

