Who is Naga Chaitanya's second wife? Here's everything you need to know about Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya, who was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is all set to tie the knot once again with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple had a hush hush engagement ceremony on August 8 in presence of their loved ones and family members. Reports suggest that the two began dating each other during mid 2022.

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Sobhita Dhulipala comes from a Telugu Brahmin family and her father Venugopal Rao was once a Merchant Navy officer. On the other hand, her mother Santha Kamakshi worked as a school teacher. While Sobhita initially studied corporate law in Mumbai, she always had an inclination towards art.

She further pursued her passion and became a trained classical dancer. Not only that, but Sobhita also began to participate in beauty pageants, winning herself the Femina Miss India Earth title back in 2013.

When did Sobhita make her acting debut?

Sobhita Dhulipala got her first break in acting with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. The film released back in 2016 and featured Nawazuddin Siddique alongside Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

However, it was the web series titled Made in Heaven that shot her to fame. In the series, Sobhita played the role of Tara Khanna, a renowned wedding planner. Following the success of Made in Heaven, she began to receive lots of great opportunities and featured in films across different languages. Sobhita played a prominent role in Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari and was also seen in the multi-starrer franchise Ponniyin Selvan.

Advertisement

Sobhita has also appeared in the popular web series The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She further featured in the controversial American film Monkey Man with Dev Patel in 2024. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Love, Sitara.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love blossomed during the year of 2022. Reports suggest that the couple first crossed paths with each other in Hyderabad during the promotions of Sobhita's film Major. Soon after, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita began to go on secret vacations together. In 2023, a photo of the couple from a London restaurant went viral. This was not the first instance as the two were once again captured in a frame enjoying their trip in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita even went on a jungle safari trip together and posted solo photos on their social media handles. However, fans were quick to notice that both the actors were spending quality time together.

Advertisement

Finally, on August 8, the couple officially announced their reunion by sharing engagement pictures with their families. The announcement was made by veteran actor Nagarjuna on his X handle.

While Nagarjuna has already clarified that they will not rush into their wedding, fans are excited to know when the couple will tie the knot.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to the renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in attendance of their family members on October 6, 2017. However, in October 2021, they announced that they have officially parted ways.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her dainty engagement ring in new photos; here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted