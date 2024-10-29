The Impossible Heir's Choi Hee Jin joins Na In Woo and Lee Se Young for new romance drama Motel California

Actress Choi Hee Jin who is known for series like The Impossible Heir and Snowdrop has been confirmed to be cast for Motel California. The drama tells the story of an interior designer and a veterinarian who slowly developed feelings for one another. Anticipation runs high as the talented crew and cast come together for this project.

On October 29, it was confirmed that Choi Hee Jin had been cast in Motel California alongside Na In Woo and Lee Se Young. The actress will play a veterinarian who was Na In Woo's college junior. Choi Hee Jin made her debut as an actress in 2018. Over the years she has appeared in dramas like The Impossible Heir, Strong Girl Nam Soon and Snowdrop.

Motel California is expected to be released in early 2025 and will be airing on MBC. There will be 12 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Friday and Saturday.

Ji Kang Hee grew up at Motel California, where her father worked, and endured gossip due to her mixed-race background. She loved her childhood friend, Cheon Yeon Soo, but left for Seoul at 20. Now a successful interior designer, she returns to her hometown after 12 years and reunites with Yeon Soo, a local veterinarian. Though he's avoided romantic entanglements, his feelings for Kang Hee remain unchanged.

The project has been directed by Jang Joon Ho who is also known for The Game: Towards Zero, Good Thief, Bad Thief and more. Director Kim Hyung Min who has also worked on Love Scene Number would be taking over. The drama is based on the novel Home, Bitter Home by Shim Yun Seo. The script has been written by Lee Seo Yoon who also worked on 365: Repeat the Year and Swallow the Sun.

Earlier this month it was reported that director Jang Jun Ho, who was the main director of Motel California has recently stepped down for health reasons and Kim Hyung Min, who joined Team B, will lead the entire production.

