Jungkook from BTS has been affectionately known as the Golden Maknae for as long as we can remember. But, do you know how he got the nickname? Yes, it was bestowed upon Jungkook by none other than the leader of BTS, RM, or Kim Namjoon. In the present, every fan recognizes the artist by that nickname and it has become an integral part of his identity.

In 2023, Jungkook was invited to his fellow bandmate, Suga’s show called Suchwita. In the show, various artists make appearances and talk to the host to share their musical experiences and life anecdotes. During Jungkook’s visit, he talked about his debut album, Golden, which was released in November 2023. However, in the interview, he also revealed a major life detail that took everyone by surprise and answered a lot of questions.

Jungkook reveals the origin of his nickname Golden Maknae

Suga introduces Jungkook as the Golden Maknae, which is how the conversation started. The artist revealed that the nickname that he is widely known by was given by his bandmate RM. In 2013, during a video log, RM introduced Jungkook to the world and also introduced him as the Golden Maknae due to his overwhelming talent for singing, dancing, and rapping. RM referred to him as an all-rounder, which is why he gave him the nickname, which means that he can do everything.

However, Jungkook did not prefer the name in the beginning and avoided using it initially. But later on, he started to embrace it and even referred to himself as the Golden Maknae a few times. It is no secret that Jungkook joined the group only because RM persuaded him to do so. The artist considers RM as his mentor and leader, not just in the group but also in life. The nickname stuck, and till today, he is known as the beloved Golden Maknae to everyone.

Additionally, it is also possible that the name of Jungkkok’s debut album, Golden, might be inspired by the nickname itself. The album was very well received by fans and non-fans alike, and it received immense commercial success. Currently, both RM and Jungkkok are serving their time in the South Korean mandatory military enlistment. They will be discharged sometime around in 2025.

