TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Huening Kai to sit out of remaining ACT : PROMISE ENCORE concert in Seoul due to indigestion

In an unfortunate turn of events, on November 1, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind TOMORROW X TOGETHER, announced that member Huening Kai had to sit out the remaining ACT : PROMISE ENCORE concert in Seoul due to a sudden health issue. The update, shared after the first day of the highly anticipated concert series, revealed that Huening Kai had experienced a sudden decline in health owing to indigestion, forcing him to step away mid-performance.

BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement explaining the situation to concerned fans, saying, “On November 1st (Friday), during the first day of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT : PROMISE ENCORE in Seoul, Huening Kai experienced a sudden decline in condition due to indigestion and was unable to continue performing. He is currently resting and focusing on recovery.”

The label further reassured fans, known as MOA, that Huening Kai’s well-being would take precedence. “Although the artist is very determined to participate in future shows, we will prioritize his health and flexibly adjust his participation based on his condition,” BIGHIT MUSIC stated. “We kindly ask for MOA’s understanding. Our company will do everything we can to support Huening Kai’s recovery so he can meet fans again in good health.”

As Huening Kai rests, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is forging ahead with plans for a new chapter in their music journey. The group recently announced their upcoming seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, set to release on November 4. Following the group’s previous explorations in The Dream Chapter, The Chaos Chapter, The Name Chapter, and the “minisode” series, this new album is expected to continue TXT’s introspective, narrative-driven music, tracing themes of growth and self-discovery.

The album release was shared with a teaser across social media, with pre-orders having begun on October 7, fueling fans’ excitement. In the announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC expressed, “We would like to inform you that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s seventh mini album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, will be released on Monday, November 4, 2024.”

While Huening Kai’s condition remains under observation, fans remain hopeful for his quick recovery. The group’s success onstage and in their forthcoming release continues to show their dedication to connecting with their audience, a commitment TXT upholds even as individual health concerns arise.

