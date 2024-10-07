‘Two hours of sleep’: When Jung Hae In talked about extreme dedication to his Snowdrop role with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jung Hae In is known for his realistic portrayal of his characters. Be it in D.P., Snowdrop, or the most recent Love Next Door, the K-drama heartthrob showed his diverse range of acting and meticulous ability to synchronize with any role. But how far an actor can go to ace his role! Jung Hae In seems to have the answer.

Back in 2022, he revealed in an interview that he went to extreme lengths for his challenging role in Snowdrop. The drama, which was an emotional rollercoaster, narrating a bittersweet love story between two people from enemy countries, achieved the highest ratings in South Korea and across.

Jung Hae In embodied the character of Suho, a North Korean spy with a mission in the South. “If I had four hours of sleep, I’d divide it in half. So I’d sleep for two hours and then hit the gym for the remaining two hours before heading to the set”, Jung Hae In revealed sharing the extreme sacrifices he made to nail his intricate role.

Talking about the intensity of his preparation, the actor further added that he got a tan, learned the regional dialects, and literally practiced all kinds of martial arts he knew.

“I was very hard on myself”, Jung Hae In revealed. Needless to say, his intense preparation and the sacrifices he made were clear through his absolutely brilliant portrayal of the character that earned him global recognition.

Have a look at Jung Hae In in Snowdrop here:

Snowdrop also marked the acting debut of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Jung Hae In and her on-screen chemistry in this drama won the hearts of many. Most importantly even their off-screen synergy was so on point that it led to dating rumors. In addition, in Snowdrop, the actor had to show an extreme range of emotions and he did it so smoothly that we couldn’t imagine anyone else as Suho.

Currently, he is showing his skills on the screen of Love Next Door. The tvN rom-com drama features him in the lead role with Jung So Min. As always, he is earning massive praise for his organic performance while also being lauded for his chemistry with his co-stars.

