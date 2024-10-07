Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door claims top spots in buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

Love Next Door is a K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles and the final episodes have finally been released. The show became extremely popular during its original run and managed to grab the top spot on the most buzzworthy drama list. Moreover, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In have also taken first place in buzzworthy actor rankings.

On October 7, 2024, Good Data Corporation released the weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz or most popularity among viewers, and Love Next Door took the first spot for the fourth consecutive week. Furthermore, Jung Hae In, the lead actor of the show, ranked no. 1 on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members yet again. On the other hand, the lead female actor, Jung So Min, took the second spot on the list.

The ongoing K-drama The Judge from Hell climbed to the second spot on the drama list this week, with the leading actor Park Shin Hye grabbing the third spot on the actor list. No Gain No Love took third place, with Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the most buzzworthy actor rankings. Moreover, Dear Hyeri held the fourth spot, with Shin Hae Sun in the sixth and Lee Jin Uk in the seventh spot.

The story of Love Next Door revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

