Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa’s My Sweet Mobster faces drop in viewership rating by 2.7 percent after episode 12 release

My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing K-drama series starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles, which has been well-received by fans. However, the show had a dip in its ratings with a new episode release after seeing a steady increase week after week. Nevertheless, the show is still popular among fans, creating its own cult following.

My Sweet Mobster's ratings decline with new episode release

On July 19, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings of the shows airing on the previous day and My Sweet Mobster managed to garner steady viewership. With the release of episode 12, the show recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.7 percent. However, the viewership has seen a slight decline since the previous episode, which recorded 2.9 percent ratings.

Moreover, the show also recorded its all-time highest ratings in the previous week’s episode with 3.0 percent viewership. Although it saw a decline in numbers, the show has managed to maintain a steady audience that keeps coming back week after week to watch a new episode. It is expected that with the release of the new episode next week, the show’s popularity will increase.

More about My Sweet Mobster

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung.

Advertisement

The plot of My Sweet Mobster centers on Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster seeking redemption from his family's generational criminal past. His primary goal is to dismantle criminal organizations and provide new opportunities for former convicts.

Meanwhile, Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator, struggles to find success in her career. However, their paths intersect, and they find themselves inevitably drawn to each other.

The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST on the South Korean network JTBC.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids amazes with upbeat and energetic Chk Chk Boom music video featuring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds from album ATE