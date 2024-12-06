WATCH: BTS' V unveils White Christmas, remembers Bing Crosby and late dog Yeontan in animated music video

This holiday season, BTS' V has gifted fans a truly special collaboration that bridges generations; an enchanting duet of the timeless classic White Christmas with the legendary Bing Crosby. Released just in time to spread festive cheer, this heartwarming rendition blends the late Bing Crosby’s iconic voice from a 1950 recording with V's soothing tones, creating the illusion that the two singers were in the studio together, celebrating the magic of Christmas.

The animated music video accompanying the duet is as heartwarming as the song itself. Set in a snowy winter landscape, the video shows Bing Crosby joyfully delivering Christmas gifts on Santa's sleigh, with a special companion; V's beloved dog, Yeontan, who tragically passed away recently. The presence of Yeontan in the video serves as a tribute, blending holiday cheer with a sense of heartfelt remembrance.

Watch the music video for White Christmas here;

Originally released in 1942, White Christmas by Bing Crosby became an instant classic, touching the hearts of millions. Now, nearly 80 years later, V of BTS brings a fresh, soulful layer to this beloved holiday song, sharing his deep admiration for Crosby’s legacy. Their collaboration revives the spirit of jazz music, marking 47 years since his famous duet with David Bowie in 1977, and continues his tradition of cross-generational musical connections.

This collaboration not only celebrates the holiday season but also serves as a reflection of the deep bond V shared with Yeontan, making it an emotional and touching gesture to both fans and listeners worldwide. The video’s wintery scenes evoke a sense of warmth and togetherness, inviting fans to pause and reflect on the joy of the season.

Advertisement

With White Christmas (with V of BTS), the holiday classic takes on a new life, bridging two worlds: the old-school charm of Crosby's era with the modern pop influence of BTS. It's a perfect tribute to the enduring power of music to connect people, no matter the time or place. V’s voice, combined with Bing Crosby’s timeless legacy, creates a magical experience that will surely be cherished by listeners for generations to come.

As we welcome the holidays, V's collaboration with Bing Crosby not only brings the magic of Christmas into our hearts but also offers a beautiful tribute to V’s beloved pet Yeontan and a legend who helped shape the holiday music tradition.

ALSO READ: BTS' V takes fans behind the scenes of Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin; expresses gratitude saying 'always wanted to do jazz'