Was Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend an aspiring K-pop idol and NOT actor? Alleged friend says he appeared on MBC survival show; report

Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend, identified as Lee Chan Hee, has been making headlines lately. Interest in his identity grew after he presented explosive statements regarding Kim Sae Ron's husband being responsible for her depression, leading to her untimely death. He also alleged the bereaved family members were cold towards the actress and not taking care of her hospital bills. Following that, the ex-boyfriend's identity and professional aspirations were revealed by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute on March 25.

Previously, on the same day, media outlet THE FACT revealed some 'evidence' provided by the ex-boyfriend regarding his claims of Kim Sae Ron's husband physically ab*sing her. During the release of the controversial content, the outlet missed editing out some of the man's personal information. Taking hints from that, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron, referred to as A, mentioned being aware of the ex-boyfriend's identity.

The ex-boyfriend was alleged to be Lee Chan Hee, a Korean man in his mid-20s (around 26 years of age). His year of birth was mentioned to be 1999 and his place of residence was revealed to be Incheon. As per Garosero operator Kim Se Eui, the man aspired to become a K-pop idol. They alleged that he was a contestant on MBC's idol audition program, Fan Pick. The show was broadcast on MBC M, with its first episode premiering on August 30, 2023, at 5PM KST. The program aimed to create a 7-member boy band.

As per information available online, Lee Chan Hee was eliminated in the eighth and final episode of the show, which aired on October 18, 2023. According to friend A, Lee Chan Hee allegedly kept contacting Kim Sae Ron even after their relationship ended, to get into some agency with her help. A also alleged him of calling and texting the actress even after she got married to her American boyfriend.