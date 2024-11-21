Family by Choice Ep 13-14 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung shine in emotional rollercoaster of love and healing ahead of finale

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Family by Choice draws inspiration from the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, weaving a complex tale about the unbreakable bonds of family forged not by blood, but by shared experiences. The story follows Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung), who grew up together under the nurturing care of Juwon’s father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung). In a home filled with love and healing, the three became each other’s anchors, overcoming the pain of their pasts.

However, as they grew older, Sanha and Haejun sought their biological families, leaving Juwon behind. Their sudden departure left Juwon heartbroken and adrift, questioning the very foundation of her world.

A decade later, fate reunites the three, stirring up old wounds and unresolved feelings. Juwon wrestles with feelings of betrayal, while Sanha and Haejun struggle with emerging emotions that complicate their long-standing friendships. As they navigate the complexities of love, forgiveness, and the family they once knew, they must decide whether to heal the past or allow it to tear them apart for good.

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here:

A recap of episodes 13 and 14

In episode 13 of Family by Choice, Haejun stumbles upon Sanha’s secret battle with insomnia and reliance on medication, leaving him deeply concerned. Sensing his struggles, Sojung pays a private visit to Sanha, urging him to move in with her and Jung Hee, offering a fresh start under their care. Meanwhile, Dal wrestles with her growing feelings for Haejun, masking her emotions behind a façade of indifference. Tensions rise as a hidden truth linking Juwon and Sanha looms on the verge of revelation, with Haejun unknowingly at the centre of it all.

Advertisement

Episode 14 plunges deeper into emotional turmoil. Haejun is left reeling when he witnesses an intimate moment between Sanha and Juwon, on the brink of a kiss. Betrayal and fear consume him as he questions how Juwon could welcome Sanha as a partner. Haunted by the belief that everyone he cares for eventually leaves, Haejun’s insecurities run rampant. Simultaneously, he grapples with unresolved pain regarding his estranged mother. Though he knows her whereabouts, Haejun keeps his distance, his glimpses of her only intensify the resentment festering in his heart.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 13 and 14

Family by Choice episodes 13 and 14 are a whirlwind of emotions, intertwining moments of heartbreak, healing, and budding romance that keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the series inches toward its finale. These episodes are packed with raw emotions, especially from Haejun, whose internal struggles have been building to a heartbreaking climax. Episode 13 sets the stage for deep emotional breakthroughs, especially with Haejun’s mother finally agreeing to meet him after years of estrangement. In a heart-wrenching scene, Juwon and Sanha stand up for Haejun, urging his mother to take responsibility for the son she abandoned. The complexity of family bonds is beautifully portrayed, as both Haejun and Sanha wrestle with feelings of love and resentment toward their mothers.

Advertisement

Amidst the familial turmoil, the chemistry between the two couples; SanWon (Sanha and Juwon) and HaeDal (Haejun and Dal), continues to warm viewers’ hearts. While SanWon blossoms with their tender, supportive moments, it’s the subtly sweet yet heart-fluttering HaeDal dynamic that steals the show. The way Haejun and Dal’s relationship is slowly unfolding makes fans desperate for more of their sweet, playful moments, which feel like a breath of fresh air amidst the heavy family drama.

Episode 14 shifts the focus to Haejun’s overwhelming feelings of abandonment, spurred by his discovery of the growing romance between Sanha and Juwon. His sense of being left behind by the people he cares about is palpable, and Bae Hyun Sung delivers a stunning performance, leaving viewers both heartbroken and empathetic toward his character. Haejun’s journey to understand his feelings and his eventual realization of the love and sacrifice his mother endured is a powerful moment that showcases the depth of his character. His breakdown, feeling guilty for resenting his mother, is a poignant scene that pulls at the heartstrings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the sweet tension continues to build between the couples, with Dal’s confession to Haejun leaving him stunned and viewers cheering for the shy yet passionate romance that’s been quietly brewing. As the trio of Sanha, Juwon, and Haejun prepare to reveal their relationship to their fathers, a series of misunderstandings and comedic moments ensue, adding a lighter touch to the otherwise intense emotions. The culmination of these moments leads to a tender, albeit unexpected, confession that leaves fans craving more.

The performances in these episodes are truly noteworthy, with each actor delivering moments of emotional depth that elevate the narrative. Haejun’s emotional arc is a standout, but the equally charming chemistry between Sanha, Juwon, and their fathers adds layers of warmth and humor that balance the tension. We are now on the edge of our seats as the series hurtles toward its finale, eagerly awaiting how these relationships will evolve and whether the characters will finally heal the wounds of their past.

ALSO READ: Family by Choice Ep 11-12 Review: Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon's romance steals the show; Bae Hyun Sung struggles with secrets