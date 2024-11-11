When Business Proposal’s Kim Se Jeong and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo lit up stage with TWICE’s Cheer Up dance

Kim Se Jeong, one of the most sought after Soth Korean actresses and Cha Eun Woo, the popular actor share a long friendship. Before enjoying all the success and fame, the two artists appeared in a variety show together and danced to the song Cheer Up by TWICE. The interaction stills remains fresh in die hard fans’ memories and this will be a special treat for new K-drama lovers.

Back in 2016, Kim Se Jeong and Cha Eun Woo appeared on the variety show Boom Shakalaka for a special Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) episode. Taking the stage together, they delighted fans with a memorable performance, dancing to TWICE's hit song Cheer Up, which had become a massive sensation that year.

This show marked the first meeting between Kim Se Jeong and Cha Eun Woo. Both were rookies at the time—Cha Eun Woo had just debuted with the K-pop group ASTRO, while Kim Se Jeong was gaining popularity as a contestant on the competitive show Produce 101. Their interaction on Boom Shakalaka remains a fun memory from the early stages of their careers, showing just how far they’ve come since then.

Kim Se Seong started her career as a K-pop idol but gained immense fame due to her acting career. She made her debut with School 2017 and went on to star in several K-dramas such as The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, Today's Webtoon among others. Currently, she is also starring in Brewing Love alongside Lee Jong Won.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in various K-dramas such as True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more. However, he started his career as a K-pop idol from the boy group ASTRO in 2016. However, the artist made his debut as a solo artist and released his first album ENTITY on February 15, 2024, along with the music video of the title track STAY.