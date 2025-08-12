When does ZEROBASEONE’s contract expire? WakeOne responds to rumors of extension

ZEROBASEONE, the K-pop group that emerged out of the survival show Boys Planet (season 1), officially debuted on July 10, 2023. Initially set for official promotions and activities over the span of two years and six months under the management of WakeOne, the group may soon head for disbandment if the nine members do not decide to renew their contracts. It is known that the official date for their contract expiration is in January 2026, and with under 6 months left for the possible renewals, the rumors of them continuing as one team have started to spurt.

Amid stemming doubts and interest, Joy News 24 reported on August 12, the group had 'agreed to extend their activities'. They quoted ‘multiple music industry sources’ saying, “ZEROBASEONE has reached an agreement with some of their agencies and members to extend their promotions, and are currently coordinating the details. They plan to conclude discussions and make an official announcement soon.” Their believed date of disbandment is January 10, 2026.

ZB1's management label, WakeOne, shared in a statement to Ilgan Sports, “We highly value ZEROBASEONE's potential and possibility for growth. Accordingly, we have been continuously discussing with each member's agency since the beginning of this year about extending the project group's activity period."

However, it was confirmed that the discussions are going on, and that nothing had been confirmed about the renewals.

About ZEROBASEONE or ZB1

The group comprising members Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, went viral for being the first to have a non-Korean member debut at the top spot. While the competition between Sung Han Bin and Chinese participant Zhang Hao was always at fervor pitch during the course of the show, it surpassed all expectations with the latter’s placement on top at the end. His fame directed the program companies to consider the popularity and talents of overseas stars, spawning the possibility of a fully-Chinese K-pop group in the second edition of the show.

ZB1 will release their first studio album, NEVER SAY NEVER, on September 1, followed by a tour in October.

