When Taeyang revealed producer Teddy's visionary suggestion for collaboration with BTS' Jimin

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin surprised and took the world by storm with their 2023 collaboration on the song 'VIBE. As both dancing machines of K-pop came together for an electrifying music video, everyone showcased their excitement about the collaboration. However, both the groups' fanbases, ARMY and VIP, along with the K-pop community, wondered how the collaboration came to be.

Throwback to when Taeyang revealed how he approached BTS' Jimin for 'VIBE

In an interview, Taeyand was asked why he chose to work with Jimin and he revealed that the idea was first proposed by Teddy, founder and producer of THE BLACK LABEL. After dinner one evening, while continuing work at the studio and contemplating his album, the artist recalled a casual remark from producer Teddy. He had suggested that a collaboration between Jimin and Taeyang on a great song would be well-received by the public.

This offhand comment had a significant impact on Taeyang, as he had never considered it before and thought it was a fantastic idea. However, he was unsure how to approach someone for a feature and found it challenging to set up such meetings.

On one of the industry occasions, he eventually met Jimin and their conversations about various topics naturally led Taeyang to propose making music together. This initial discussion transitioned smoothly into studio sessions, where they listened to music, created new tracks, and eventually released the song ‘VIBE.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face, along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record. Moreover, he is also set to release his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024.