When the Stars Gossip Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s chemistry soars amid space conspiracies

When the Stars Gossip, the much-anticipated K-drama of 2025 finally premiered with first two episodes. With a star-studded cast list led by Lee Min Ho, the show has unsurprisingly grabbed fans’ attention with its fresh concept. A romance drama in space does sound interesting but has it lived up to audiences’ expectations?

Name: When the Stars Gossip

Premiere date: January 4, 2025

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more

Director: Park Shin Woo

Screenwriter: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

When the Stars Gossip plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip episode 1 and 2 review

Beginning the K-drama aboard, a space shuttle with Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin immediately sets an engaging premise for the show. The intrigue revolves around uncovering why they are heading into space and with what motive. The episode kicks off strong with eccentric visuals that bring the liftoff to life, including a dramatic lightning strike, which is depicted impressively.

While the CGI is mostly stunning, there are moments where it feels slightly exaggerated, bordering on cartoonish. However, the skilful use of camera angles enhances the immersive experience, making viewers feel as if they are inside the shuttle alongside the astronauts.

What truly captivates is the storyline and how every character is interconnected. Lee Min Ho’s character, Gong Ryong, often comes across as clueless, as he is merely a tourist funded by his wealthy father-in-law. Despite feeling like an outsider, he quickly earns the crew's trust by performing a life-saving surgery that could potentially save humanity. With a sorrowful backstory and complicated love life, Gong Ryong instantly resonates with the audience, making him a relatable and likeable character.

Gong Hyo Jin’s portrayal of Commander Eve is equally compelling. Her strong personality and authoritative demeanor command attention in every scene. Eve is straightforward and unwavering in her decisions, leaving no room for ambiguity. However, she surprises everyone by breaking protocol after witnessing an awe-inspiring phenomenon, demonstrating her deep passion and willingness to prioritize it above even the rules she values highly.

Adding to the intrigue is the revelation of a secret mission beyond the crew’s initial objective, hinting at mysteries that could alter the course of humanity. This layered storytelling sets the stage for a compelling narrative filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Moreover, a blossoming romance between the leads surely is something to look forward to for the audience.

When the Stars Gossip performances

Lee Min Ho effortlessly stole the show with his laid-back demeanor and impeccable comic timing. His antics are bound to draw chuckles from the audience, adding a lighthearted charm to the intense setting. Yet, beneath the humor lies a deeper, more complex side to his character, which he portrays with natural ease. The role of an ordinary yet impactful OB-GYN suits him perfectly, allowing him to shine without overshadowing the ensemble cast.

Gong Hyo Jin also delivers a stellar performance as Commander Eve, whose stoic demeanor commands attention. Yet, in moments of wonder, she lets her guard down, smiling with childlike awe as she marvels at the beauty of life. Her nuanced portrayal balances strength with vulnerability, making her character both formidable and relatable.

A standout performance comes from Oh Jung Se, known for his heartwarming roles, who takes on a completely different persona as a cold, detached scientist. His portrayal of a man driven solely by self-interest transforms the atmosphere of every scene he’s in, proving his versatility and commanding presence.

When the Stars Gossip final verdict

The first two episodes of the K-drama are thoroughly impressive, not just for their stunning visuals but also for an engaging storyline that keeps you guessing at every turn. The fresh concept goes beyond the typical romance between two individuals, delving into the advancement of science with the potential to reshape humanity’s future. Additionally, it subtly addresses class differences, as seen through the presence of a tourist aboard a space shuttle on a groundbreaking mission.

As the story unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how the intricate relationships among the characters influence the high-stakes mission that could alter human lives forever.

What are your thoughts on When the Stars Gossip episodes 1 and 2?

