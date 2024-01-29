Who is India Eisley? Olivia Hussey's daughter gets falsely rumored to be dating Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo, a member of the popular K-pop group ASTRO, is set to make his debut as a solo artist. He will also be holding his first solo concert. The date of his solo debut has been confirmed by his agency, which also announced that Hollywood actress India Eisley will be appearing in his music video. Let's learn more about Eisley, who will be featured in the video alongside Cha Eun Woo.

Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley dating rumors

On January 27, there were rumors that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley were seen on a date. As reported by a netizen, the idol was seen with the American actress at a cafe in Los Angeles. Many suspected that the two were out on a date.

Who is India Eisley?

India Joy Eisley was born on October 29, 1993. She is an American actress who belongs to a family of actors. Her paternal grandfather was the American actor Anthony Eisley and her maternal grandfather was Argentinian opera singer, Andreas Osuna.

As a kid, she was featured on Headspace with her mother Olivia Hussey which kicked off her acting career. Following this, she appeared in numerous shows in small roles.

She is best known for starring in series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager, My Sweet Audrina, I Am the Night and films like Underworld: Awakening, Kite and Social Suicide.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo's solo debut in February

Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio confirmed the solo debut date of the idol and actor. The agency confirmed that he would be making a debut on February 15th. They also revealed that he is currently in the USA and preparing for his debut and will be returning on January 30. Cha Eun Woo's pictures with India Eisley went viral and it was speculated that the two were dating. But as it was clarified by the agency, the American actress would be featured in Cha Eun Woo's music video.

Cha Eun Woo is starring in a mystery thriller Wonderful World along with Kim Nam Joo which is scheduled to release on March 1. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays. The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo go on date with American actress India Eisley? Reports