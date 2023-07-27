Who is Yvonne McGuinness? 5 things to know about Cillian Murphy's wife

If you've fallen in love with Cillian Murphy's captivating performances, it's time to meet the woman who stole his heart—Yvonne McGuinness. Yvonne McGuinness is an extraordinary artist with a flair for the surreal and dynamic. Born in Ireland, Yvonne's artistic journey has taken her through various mesmerizing mediums, including film, performance, sculpture, textiles, sound, and writing. Her talents have not only made her a remarkable artist but have also intertwined her life with the renowned actor, Cillian Murphy, creating a power couple adored by many.

As an artist and a private individual, Yvonne has remained somewhat of a mystery, but here are five things we’ll tell you that you didn’t know about her:

Yvonne and Cillian’s love story

Yvonne and Cillian's love story began in the vibrant world of theater. Back in the '90s, when Cillian was making waves with the play Disco Pigs, they crossed paths during a tour in 1996. It was a transformative time for both of them. Cillian shared with The Guardian in 2016, “That time, making Disco Pigs, was kind of the most important period of my life... And it was around the same time I met my wife. She came on tour with us. It was so exciting—we were all just kids, trying to find our way—but such a special, special time.”

Their private family life

Despite their fame and success, Cillian and Yvonne have managed to keep their family life shielded from the public eye. They share two sons, Malachy and Aran, born in 2005 and 2007, respectively, but you won't find them splashed across glossy magazines. Cillian has always been committed to leading a normal life outside of the spotlight. In his own words, “I get the bus, I get the tube, I go to the shop and get the milk and do normal things. I would hate it if that became impossible.”

Yvonne McGuinness: The artist

Yvonne is a talented artist whose work spans various mediums, including film, performance, sculpture, textiles, sound, and writing. Her art focuses on the embodiment of place and belonging, often staging live, surreal, and interactive performances that connect communities with their surroundings. Her creativity and passion for art shine through her work, which unfortunately is kept private on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: Will Cillian Murphy sign the viral Barbie x Oppenheimer t-shirt? Margot Robbie hopes so

Kilkenny born and Irish at heart

Born on October 12, 1972, Yvonne hails from the charming city of Kilkenny in Ireland. After spending some time in London, she settled back in Ireland with Cillian and their children. Interestingly, Yvonne's family also boasts a famous politician—her uncle is none other than John McGuinness.

Private lives despite the limelight

You won't find Yvonne and Cillian gracing red carpets together or indulging in Hollywood's glitzy events. Their dedication to privacy is unwavering, even during the filming of Cillian's hit show Peaky Blinders. Despite living apart during the production of the show, their love and support for each other remained steadfast.

Advertisement

Yvonne continues to play a significant role in Cillian Murphy's life, inspiring him both on and off the screen. And while we may not see them on the red carpet together, their love story remains one of the most endearing and genuine in the entertainment industry.



ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy on Peaky Blinders coming to an end: It’s strange talking about it