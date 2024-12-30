Year-Ender Poll: BLACKPINK's Rosé's toxic till the end, SEVENTEEN's Spell, more ; VOTE for best K-pop music video of 2024

The end of 2024 is approaching. This year, K-pop fans were blessed with many artistic and cinematic music videos by some of the leading artists, who never fail to showcase their musical brilliance. From BTS' V's FRI(END)S to SEVENTEEN's Spell, these MVs redefined K-pop.

Let's talk about one of the biggest releases of this year- toxic till the end by BLACKPINK's Rosé. The song arrived as the title track for her first studio album rosie. Released on December 6, this Gilmore Girls-coded music video features Evan Mock. Through the 2000s rom-com style narration, the K-pop idol told an amazing love story that almost felt like an episode of a coming-of-age series. The song received much attention on a global level, in particular, the music video became an instant fan favorite and BLINKs couldn't help but praise Rosé's way of storytelling through simplicity.

On the other hand, BTS' V showed his true artistry through the music video for his digital single FRI(END)S. Released early in 2024, this MV is a brilliant anthem for those suffering from a transition between friendship, love, and solitude. The K-pop idol narrated the story through a nuanced palette and one must pay attention to understand the gravity of what was told.

Some of other greatest music video releases of 2024 are SEVENTEEN's Spell, aespa's WHIPLASH, TWICE's STRATEGY (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom, BTS' Jimin's Who, BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR, and more.

Which one of these is your favorite from this year? Pick below.

Which is the best K-pop music video of 2024? From BLACKPINK's Rosé's toxic till the end to BTS' V's FRI(END)S, which is the best K-pop music video release in 2024, according to you? Vote below. toxic till the end - BLACKPINK's Rosé FRI(END)S - BTS V Spell - SEVENTEEN WHIPLASH - aespa ROCKSTAR - BLACKPINK Lisa Mantra - BLACKPINK Jennie Who - BTS Jimin STRATEGY - TWICE Chk Chk Boom - Stray Kids

