Year-Ender Poll: Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee, Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina, more; VOTE for biggest breakup news of 2024

2024 witnessed many breakups in the K-content world. From Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's chaotic split up to aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook's short-lived relationship, which one do you think is the biggest breakup of this year?

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee had lived through one of the most chaotic relationships ever. From facing love triangle accusations to a social media feud with Hyeri followed by storming online criticism, their relationship seemed difficult from the beginning. Still, many rooted for them to overcome the turmoil. However, that didn't work out. Just two weeks after confirming their relationship, the K-town couple parted their ways.

aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook's dating news made headlines back in April. The rumors started arriving in February and two months later, their agencies confirmed their relationship. However, just after five weeks of being together, they broke up. K-media stated that malicious comments and online harassment were one of the main reasons behind their decision. Meanwhile, Lee Jae Wook's agency stated that the actor wanted to prioritize his upcoming projects.

Another shocking breakup news of 2024 that broke the hearts of many fans is of Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Ho Yeon. The Squid Game star and the Reply 1988 actor announced their relationship publicly back in 2016. After almost 9 years of dating, their love life together came to an end in November. However, both of them decided to stay friends even after parting ways as lovers.

Which one us the biggest breakup news of 2024, according to you? Vote below.

Which is the biggest breakup news of 2024? From Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's chaotic breakup to Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Ho Yeon parting ways after 9 years, which is the biggest 2024 breakup news? Vote below. Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee Lee Jae Wook and aespa Karina Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Ho Yeon Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo Lee Kyu Han and former BBGIRLS member Yujeong

