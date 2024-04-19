YG Entertainment groups are some of the most talented artists in the K-pop industry. House of pioneers such as 2NE1, BIGBANG, etc., who have played a major role in the spread of the Hallyu Wave, the company has single-handedly led to massive changes and profound transformation within the K-pop community. Moreover, they have also managed to garner global success with the girl group BLACKPINK, consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa.

Without further ado, let’s know more about some of the iconic K-pop groups formed under the agency.

9 YG Entertainment groups in K-pop

1. Swi.T

Members: Chae Jung An, Jung Yumi, Choi Hyun Jin, Lee Eun Ju

Debut Year: 2002

Swi.T, short for Soul Wonderful in Treasure, was one of the pioneering girl groups under YG Entertainment. Debuting in 2002, Swi.T brought a refreshing blend of R&B and pop to the Korean music scene. Their smooth vocals and charismatic performances instantly captivated audiences, earning them a dedicated fanbase.

Although they disbanded in 2004, the girl group's impact on the K-pop community remains significant. Furthermore, they also paved the way for future generations of girl groups.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. 2NE1

Members: CL, Bom, Dara, Minzy

Debut Year: 2009

Advertisement

2NE1, often hailed as the Queens of K-pop, took the world by storm with their fierce attitude and groundbreaking music. Debuting in 2009, the girl group quickly rose to fame with hits like Fire and I Am the Best. Known for their bold fashion sense and empowering lyrics, 2NE1 transcended cultural boundaries and became global icons. Despite disbanding in 2016, their legacy continues to inspire new generations of K-pop artists.

3. BIGBANG

Members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, Seungri

Debut Year: 2006

The Kings of K-pop, BIGBANG, revolutionized the music industry with their innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave across the world and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.

4. WINNER

Members: Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino, Seungyoon

Debut Year: 2013

The quartet quickly gained recognition for their musicality with hits like Empty, Really Really, and more. Their authentic style and unique songs attracted audiences to their craft. However, they faced numerous challenges along the way, but they did not let anything stop them from solidifying their status in the industry.

5. AKMU (Akdong Musician)

Members: Lee Chan Hyuk, Lee Soo Hyun

Debut Year: 2014

AKMU, consisting of siblings Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Soo Hyun, enchanted audiences with their soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Right from their debut album, Play, AKMU managed to garner critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Known for their genuine chemistry and heart-wrenching storytelling, the duo continues to captivate listeners with their timeless music.

6. iKON

Members: Jinhwan, Bobby, JUNE, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk, Chanwoo

Debut Year: 2015

Formed through the reality survival program WIN: Who is Next, the K-pop group quickly gained popularity with their powerful rap verses and catchy hooks. With hits like Love Scenario and My Type, iKON solidified their status as rising stars in the industry. However, the members are no longer under the company and signed a new agency to continue with their group projects.

Advertisement

7. BLACKPINK

Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa

Debut Year: 2016

BLACKPINK is undoubtedly the most popular and commercially successful K-pop band from the entertainment agency. From selling millions of albums and selling out concerts to winning various prestigious accolades, the group has put the K-pop genre on the global map. Moreover, the members are also extremely popular individually and have achieved great success with their solo work.

However, three members, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, have established their own companies where they will be carrying out their individual activities.

8. TREASURE

Members: Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, Junghwan

Debut Year: 2019

TREASURE, YG Entertainment's newest boy group, burst onto the scene in 2019 with their explosive energy and infectious charm. Comprising twelve talented members, the K-pop group quickly captured the hearts of fans with their debut single, Boy. With their youthful charisma and dynamic performances, the group showcases a promising future in the K-pop industry. However, Mashiho and Bang Yedam, who were also part of the boy band, have parted ways with the group and agency.

9. BABYMONSTER

Members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

Debut Year: 2023

Advertisement

BABYMONSTER is the new girl group that the company has introduced to the world. Making their debut with the song BATTER UP, the group took the K-pop community by storm. They released their debut solo EP, BABYMONST7R, along with the music video for the title track, SHEESH, in 2024 and garnered attention from both fans and non-fans alike. Furthermore, they will be holding their first fanmeeting this year.

In conclusion, YG Entertainment groups have consistently made groundbreaking achievements in K-pop. From legendary groups like BIGBANG to newcomers like BABYMONSTER, each group brings its own unique flair and creativity to the table, captivating audiences worldwide with their music and performances.

