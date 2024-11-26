Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings ranks 4 on TOP TV Shows list worldwide on November 25

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. Following its premiere, the show has managed to rank no 4 on TV Show list. The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident.

On November 25, 2024, Flixpatrol released the stats of the most-watched shows of the previous day on the global streaming platform Netflix. On the top 10 list, When the Phone Rings managed to rank no. 4. Moreover, the show has managed to rank in the top 10 over 50 countries, including Canada, India, Brazil, the UAE, and more. The show has also grabbed the top spot in 31 different regions, including South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Colombia, among others.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Their stagnant marriage is upended when Hui Ju is kidnapped by an unidentified individual. This shocking event forces them out of their emotional distance, compelling Sa Eon to confront his feelings and reevaluate their relationship. As secrets unravel, the couple’s lives take an unexpected turn, transforming their marriage in ways neither could have anticipated.

Yoo Yeon Seok takes up the role of Baek Sa Eon, who comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. His professional achievements include serving as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman, making him a highly respected public figure.

On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays Hui Ju, the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy; an accident in her childhood left her mute. She has since found purpose as a sign language interpreter, lending her skills to courtrooms and television broadcasts.

The new episode of the K-drama airs every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

