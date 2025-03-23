Disha Patani’s top 5 baggy jeans and petite top combos are the perfect cool-girl summer staple

Jeans, the timeless fashion staple for decades, took a new and evolved form of baggy jeans in recent years and spread like wildfire globally. The anti-skinny jeans trend has taken over, and for some good reasons; baggy jeans are comfortable and cool and add stylish structure to the fit. And when the siren-girl Disha Patani styles baggy jeans with petite tops, every outfit is an absolute masterpiece.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s black pantsuit outfit

Patani is a slayer in cool jeans and girly top combos, and she knows that. That is probably why the sultry diva often styles baggy jeans with cutesy tops. Her lookbook is a perfect catalog of the everyday classic jeans-top combos, and we are here to help you make your Disha-inspired shopping list for summer. So let’s go!

1. Baggy jeans with infinity wrap top

The Kanguva actress is the fabulous fairy in this tinker green infinity top and navy blue baggy jeans. The washed-out navy blue baggy jeans perfectly balanced Disha’s lively, breezy wrap-around top. This fit is perfect for a sunny picnic day look or a play date with beau.

2. Boyfriend jeans with white corset

Patani aced the white-swan aesthetic with this surreal white corset top and navy blue baggy jeans combo. The actress paired denim skater jeans featuring cargo pockets with a satin white corset top, making it a whimsical outfit. She flung on the Y2K metallic strappy heels to complete her coy look.

Advertisement

3. Cargo jeans with a tank top

A classic example of effortlessly stylish—Disha Patani slipped into light-faded cargo jeans with two huge flap pockets on each side for this look. She paired these voguish jeans with a simple white crop tank top, making a cool-girl statement. The fashionista wore white sports shoes to complete her outdoorsy look.

4. Bootcut jeans with bodysuit

The Radhe actress’s jeans-top outfit was literally a runway slay as she posed on a landing strip like a diva. Her washed-out bootcut jeans with neutral-tone bodysuit perfectly blend streetwear and chic. Her body-hugging top perfectly accentuated Patani’s snatched waist, making it equal parts cool and sultry.

5. Ripped Jeans with a black corset

An awe-inspiring juxtaposition of cool-girl aesthetic and feminine grace, the Yodha actress exuded femme fatal vibes in this black corset and ripped jeans combo. The baddie paired artisanal blue jeans, featuring ripped and braided fabric detailing, with a solid black off-shoulder corset top, giving it a siren-esque appeal.

Advertisement

Acing the street-chic vibe, Disha Patani has a knack for styling baggy jeans with petite tops, striking the perfect balance between cool and cutesy. Her jeans-top lookbook is a top-notch inspiration for the everyday slay.