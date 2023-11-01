Best dressed men at Ambani's red carpet event: Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor

Men's fashion has never been hotter. From the suave and fashionable Ranveer Singh, who never ceases to wow us with his daring and unusual fashion choices, to the effortlessly cool Arjun Kapoor, who knows how to don a classic suit like no other. These men certainly exemplified what it means to be the best dressed at a celebrity-studded event. Let's begin with the best-dressed male celebrities on the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's king of experimental men's design, has done it again! He stunned us all with yet another dazzling appearance. This time, he chose an all-black attire that exuded flair and class. His ensemble was highlighted by a shawl lapel collar jacket in a sleek black tint that offered a sense of elegance.

But wait, there's more! Ranveer teamed the jacket with gorgeous draped dhoti salwar trousers embellished with glittering embellishments, adding a glamorous touch to the look. Not to mention his hair, which was done in a gelled swept-back hairdo, which added an extra dose of sophistication to the whole image.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has just given us another stylish look that has everyone buzzing. He wore a sleek black jacket that was the peak of elegance this time. The peak lapel collar on the blazer added a sense of refinement to the whole outfit. But it was the silver glittery embroidered patterns on the right shoulder of the jacket that drew everyone's attention. Arjun wore the blazer with long-fitting black slacks for a sleek and sophisticated look. Not to mention the black sunglasses, which lent an extra touch of coolness to the overall outfit. Arjun Kapoor exudes elegance from head to toe with his modest disheveled hairdo.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma, the guy with a developed fashion sense, never ceases to impress us with his breathtaking and one-of-a-kind appearances. He recently wore a broad vertical striped jacket with a notched lapel collar that was a knockout! The vivid stripes brought flare and class to his outfit. The Gully Boy actor completed the look by wearing the jacket with similar straight trousers, resulting in a sleek and coordinated ensemble. Not to mention his attention to detail - even his necktie was flawlessly suited to the outfit! Vijay chose a basic hairdo to keep things simple but elegant.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao upped his fashion game and left us all speechless! He wore a white blazer with an abstract black design that lent a hint of edginess to his ensemble. But wait, there's more! He wore a black V-neck shirt underneath the jacket, which gave a sleek and sophisticated layer to his suit. Let's not forget the trousers, which were loose-fitting and complemented wonderfully with the abstract fabric on the blazer, resulting in a unified and eye-catching ensemble. To top it all off, Rajkummar Rao's textured quiff haircut was extremely lovely, giving an added touch of charm to the outfit.

Advertisement

John Abraham

John Abraham looked sassy in a black textured leather co-ord set that included a pair of comfy wide-legged cargo pants with side pockets and a matching collared jacket with a zip that was boldly left half-way open to show off the brilliant actor's well-toned and muscular chest. The somewhat oversized full-sleeved motorcycle jacket also included side pockets, shoulder padding for more oomph, and a distinctive sheer design at the back that accented the fashionable actor's back. The elegant actor matched it with matching fingerless gloves for a more harmonized look.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is the man who can turn heads with his amazing wardrobe choices! On the momentous occasion, he wore a maroon velvet western suit that was nothing short of flawless. The costume was embellished with magnificent white floral embroidered work, which added a sense of beauty and class. Karan wore a black kurta underneath the maroon attire, providing a striking contrast that made him stand out. The full-sleeved maroon suit also included a mandarin collar, which added a touch of classic charm to his entire appearance. He matched the ensemble with wide-leg black trousers to create a balanced and attractive look. Not to mention his spiked hairdo, which adds a bit of sass and attitude.

Suniel Shetty

Hold on tight, for Suniel Shetty left us in awe with his style! Suniel Shetty looked stunning in a color-blocked jacket with some pretty nice denim blue-colored printed patches. Not to mention the notch lapel collar, which provided a sense of refinement to the whole outfit. He completed the look by wearing the jacket with wide-leg, oh-so-stylish slacks in a solid blue color. And don't forget about his haircut with fringe - it was the ideal final touch, providing an element of suaveness.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh looked stunning in a red blazer suit that had heads turning. With its notched lapel collar, the blazer radiated refinement and flair. Riteish, being the fashion maverick that he is, chose to wear a jacket with a single button fastening, giving a sense of individuality to his suit. The matching-fitting trousers were the ideal complement, with side pockets similar to cargo trousers, giving the combination a fashionable and utilitarian twist. Riteish layered a round neck top inside the blazer for a casual yet classy look. Not to mention his pushed-back wave haircut, groomed mustache, and beard, which complemented his whole image with a good appeal.

Advertisement

Which look do you like the most out of these fashionable men’s looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif STUNS in romantic silhouette with rose appliquéd leg skirt flaunting her love for playful floral prints