Amid divorce rumors, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and son Jason Sanjay get snapped at airport together

Thalapathy Vijay is slated to hit the big screens with his alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan, on January 9, 2026. While the superstar had made headlines with rumors surrounding his divorce from wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, she was recently spotted making a public appearance at an airport along with their son, Jason Sanjay.

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife and son spotted at airport amid divorce rumors

In a recent picture that surfaced online, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, and their son Jason Sanjay were papped at the airport. Both of them, along with Vijay’s daughter Divya Sasha, have been staying away from the public eye for quite some time.

For those unversed, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married back on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, was initially a fan of the actor. The couple shares two children.

While Divya is reportedly studying abroad, Jason Sanjay is gearing up to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with his sports action flick, starring Sundeep Kishan. Interestingly, both star kids have previously appeared on the screen with their father in films like Vettaikaaran and Theri.

Earlier, several rumors suggested that Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha were headed for a divorce, with actress Trisha Krishnan’s name being dragged into the speculation. However, neither the actors nor their families have issued any official statements.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama, featuring Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing co-leads, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander handles the musical tracks and background scores. This marks the musician’s 5th collaboration with Vijay after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Recently, the makers unveiled a special video for director H Vinoth’s birthday, which ended with a final shot of Thalapathy Vijay, sporting a black shirt look. Reportedly, the team is also planning to conduct an audio launch event in Malaysia ahead of release; however, an official confirmation hasn’t been made yet.

Moreover, there are also speculations that directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Atlee might make cameo appearances in the film.

