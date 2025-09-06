The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office- Horror Film Eyes Recording-Breaking 65 Million USD Weekender Debut Overtaking The Nun

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have returned for one last nod to their iconic characters of Lorraine and Ed Warren in the Conjuring universe. The film was released on September 5 in the US and internationally amid a lot of hype from devout fans of the series who have long been waiting for another installment. Their devotion has shown itself at the box office as The Conjuring: Last Rites is said to be speeding towards an upwards of 65 million USD weekend run. A report from DEADLINE claims that it would easily break the previous standing by The Nun, which knocked a whopping 53.8 million USD for its debut weekend.

Advertisement

The Conjuring: Last Rites Aims for a Roaring Start at Box Office

The flick is also aiming to be the best-ever year-to-date horror opening, including one for Warner Bros, leaving Final Destination: Bloodlines’ 51 million USD challenge in the dust. While previous estimates viewed an over 50 million USD debut, The Conjuring: Last Rites is looking to go over and above with its 65M+ attempt. The horror cards have been dealt in favor of the New Line release, which brings in the ninth edition of the famed stories that follow possessed objects being investigated by the Warrens.

The movie itself did a decent job with its emotional portrayal of the trouble beginning at home this time around; however, repetitive jump scare methods held it from becoming an out-and-out pleasurable watch. On the other hand, it holds the word-of-mouth and nostalgic powers, which could easily make its box office run an enjoyable one.

Advertisement

The success of The Conjuring: Last Rites would be a straight seventh No.1 opener for Warner Bros., and a fourth for its horror list, doubling down on the stronghold the production house has had in recent years. The previews grabbed bigger audiences than Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Weapons, which have all proven to be big hits in 2025.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites records biggest opening for horror film in India, nets Rs 17 crore on Day 1