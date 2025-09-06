EXCLUSIVE Interview: Why was Goodachari's release delayed? Adivi Sesh recalls deleting 22 minutes of footage - Here's why

Adivi Sesh is a renowned actor in the Telugu film industry, known for both his impressive performances in hit movies and his remarkable writing. One of the popular films he has written is Goodachari, which released in August 2018. Recently, Adivi revealed an interesting fact about the film that the movie was initially scheduled to be released in May 2018, but got delayed.

Why was Goodachari's release delayed and 22 minutes of footage was deleted?

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh explained the reasons for the delay and discussed that they deleted 22 minutes of footage from the final cut of Goodachari

He shared that the opinions of his team members and his assistant directors are important in his film. He explained that the release of Goodachari was postponed after they reviewed the rough cut.

Adivi disclosed, "While we were editing the film, my assistant Prasad came in. He is my guy, makes coffee, takes care of me, and makes sure I am okay. I tell him to watch the film."

The Dacoit actor revealed that he was feeling proud after watching the first half of Goodachari as he thought he is bringing back spy films in South India.

Adivi revealed asking his assistant about his opinions on the film after watching the first draft. Prasad then told Adivi, "Sir, all this is okay. If he wants to be like his father, why is he doing comedy in his training scenes?"

Adivi regarded this as a simple yet profound question that shifted his perspective on the main character's traits.

After this feedback, the actor shared that he deleted 22 minutes from the movie. He mentioned how he felt that the movie was gone. However, Adivi revealed that he took the team's opinion before deleting the scene.

When he approached the director, he discovered that the director had previously suggested the same change, which he didn't consider.

Adivi explained that, after deleting the 22 minutes of footage, they decided to write a connecting scene between the two parts of the film. To accomplish this, they would need to shoot a five-minute scene, which required an additional budget.

He noted that, since Goodachari was a spy film, it took them a month to write this scene. Adivi stated that due to these modifications, the release was postponed from May 2018 to August 2018.

Goodachari released on August 3, 2018.

