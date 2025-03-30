Disha Patani nails Beyond the Boardroom aesthetic in an olive corpcore pantsuit
Disha Patani is the ultimate office siren in this 3-piece pantsuit. Here’s how the diva nailed the boss-babe look.
Officewear has officially become a fashion trend this season. Irrespective of the occasion, fashionistas are embracing office siren look right, left, and center. The same goes for the B-town A-listers, including Disha Patani.
Disha Patani proved that D in her name stands for Debanoir as the diva appeared in a luxury 3-piece ensemble for a real estate event in Delhi. Patani’s look for the day was equal parts bossy and chic, serving as the ultimate inspiration for an elite and polished corporate look. Let’s dissect her corporate OOTD.
Patani, who is often spotted in sultry B-boy loungewear, took a de route from her go-to garbs and opted to grace a corporate social event in a high-class corporate outfit. Balancing her suave formal suit look with chic elements, the actress made a power-packed yet glamorous appearance on the scene.
The Baaghi 2 actress’s corpcore ensemble from the luxury label Helen Anthony featured three pieces—a vest coat, an oversized blazer, and trousers. Patani’s monochromatic look boasted a sleek vest coat with a demure V-neck detailing. The double-breasted blazer with peaked lapels served a polished chic style. The oversized blazer sleeves added a cutesy and voguish touch to Disha’s fit. She paired her top combo with matching trousers in a relaxed fit.
Disha’s latest corporate look could have been simply overpowering, but the diva opted to turn it into an office chic look. She accessorized the look with a dainty floral locket chain and diamond studs. The fashionista ditched formal shoes for a polished fit with sassy black stilettos, exuding Féminine et sophistiquée.
The Kanguva actress flaunted a chic, soft-glam make-up look with a dewy base, blushed-up cheeks, soft brown eyes with subtle eyeliner, and nude pink lips. Her hairstyle, however, elevated her whole corpcore aesthetic into a graceful diva look as she boasted a messy updo with curly strands popping out and framing Disha’s face beautifully.
Patani’s latest style serves as the ultimate inspiration to fashionistas. Her plaid pantsuit is the perfect workwear staple, making an office siren look like an elegant diva.
