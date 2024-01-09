Exploring Alia Bhatt’s obsession with oh-so-cute jewelry and sustainable fashion

Alia Bhatt knows how to make a fashion statement while being elegant and charming. The lovely diva made news lately when she opted to re-wear her bridal saree when she received her national film award. However, it's not only her clothing choices that she effortlessly repeats like a pro; she also knows how to showcase her accessories with utmost style.

The Heart Of Stone actress's accessory game is all about keeping it simple, but if you pay attention, you'll notice that she effortlessly mixes and matches her jewelry to create unique looks every time. Alia Bhatt proves that you don't always need something new to make a fashion statement. Take notes on how she expertly repeats accessories with flair.

Alia Bhatt’s heart shaped drop earrings

Alia Bhatt absolutely loved the beautiful stone-studded drop earrings she rocked at her husband Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal success bash. They were breathtaking on her! Alia has a knack for adding a touch of sparkle to her outfits, and these heart-shaped earrings did just that when she paired them with her stunning blue ensemble.

What's fascinating is that these were the exact same earrings she wore to a party back in December 2022, along with a matching sky blue co-ord set.

The golden hoops

Alia Bhatt's golden hoops are the ultimate choice for a casual style that always stands out. These hoops have become synonymous with her fashion sense, showcasing her effortless and trendy vibe. With their unique 3/4 circle shape and irregular edges, Alia's golden hoops add a touch of edgy flair to her overall look.

If you take a peek at her Instagram feed, you'll notice that these hoops show up quite often, proving that she's not hesitant to recycle her beloved accessories. Whether she's all dolled up for a fancy event or simply running errands, those golden hoops often find their place on Alia's ears, effortlessly bringing a hint of sophistication to her outfits.

The kundan mang tikka

On her mehendi day, she absolutely stunned everyone with her vibrant and colorful gown. Alia added a touch of glamor to her ensemble by pairing it with stunning kundan jewelry. The highlight of her look was her mang tikka, adorned with kundan and green pearls, which added an air of elegance and opulence to her attire.

But here's the twist: Alia showcased her unique sense of style by wearing the same mang tikka to a family event. This time, she paired it with a velvet kurta, effortlessly blending sustainable design with her exquisite taste.

The engagement ring

Alia Bhatt's engagement ring is truly outstanding. It is undoubtedly one of the priciest rings ever worn by Bollywood divas. On her wedding day, Alia proudly showcased this stunning piece of jewelry, mesmerizing everyone with its sheer beauty.

But here's the exciting twist: Alia didn't stop there. A few months later, she decided to let her engagement ring steal the spotlight once again. This time, she wore it on an episode of Koffee With Karan, pairing it with a playful and flirty mini dress adorned with rose petals. Needless to say, all eyes were on her.

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly the reigning queen of sustainable fashion in Bollywood. Not only does she rock her outfits multiple times, but she also fearlessly flaunts her accessories on the red carpet. Alia's talent for effortlessly showcasing the beauty of her jewelry, be it at a glamorous event or a casual outing, is truly praiseworthy.

Do you like Alia Bhatt's way of repeating her jewelry? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, don't forget to add your favorite style that she has worn with her repeated accessories.

